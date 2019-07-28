First Busey (NASDAQ:BUSE) versus FVCBANKCORP Inc/SH (NASDAQ:FVCB) Head-To-Head Review

First Busey (NASDAQ:BUSE) and FVCBANKCORP Inc/SH (OTCMKTS:FVCB) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, risk, dividends, valuation, analyst recommendations, profitability and earnings.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

45.9% of First Busey shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 4.2% of FVCBANKCORP Inc/SH shares are held by institutional investors. 7.5% of First Busey shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

First Busey pays an annual dividend of $0.84 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.1%. FVCBANKCORP Inc/SH does not pay a dividend. First Busey pays out 40.0% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. First Busey has raised its dividend for 5 consecutive years.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares First Busey and FVCBANKCORP Inc/SH’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio First Busey $376.03 million 3.99 $98.93 million $2.10 12.86 FVCBANKCORP Inc/SH N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

First Busey has higher revenue and earnings than FVCBANKCORP Inc/SH.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for First Busey and FVCBANKCORP Inc/SH, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score First Busey 0 2 1 0 2.33 FVCBANKCORP Inc/SH 0 0 1 0 3.00

First Busey currently has a consensus target price of $31.00, suggesting a potential upside of 14.81%. FVCBANKCORP Inc/SH has a consensus target price of $20.00, suggesting a potential upside of 14.29%. Given First Busey’s higher possible upside, equities analysts clearly believe First Busey is more favorable than FVCBANKCORP Inc/SH.

Profitability

This table compares First Busey and FVCBANKCORP Inc/SH’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets First Busey 24.14% 10.38% 1.30% FVCBANKCORP Inc/SH N/A N/A N/A

Summary

First Busey beats FVCBANKCORP Inc/SH on 9 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

First Busey Company Profile

First Busey Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Busey Bank that provides retail and commercial banking products and services to individual, corporate, institutional, and governmental customers in the United States. The company operates in three segments: Banking, Remittance Processing, and Wealth Management. It offers customary types of demand and savings deposits; and commercial, agricultural, commercial and residential real estate, and consumer loans, as well as home equity lines of credit. The company also provides money transfer, safe deposit, IRA, Keogh and other fiduciary, ATM and technology-based networks, and online and mobile banking services. In addition, it offers investment management, trust, estate advisory, and financial planning services, as well as business succession planning, and employee retirement planning services; investment strategy consulting and fiduciary services; and security brokerage services. Further, the company provides pay processing solutions, such as walk-in payment processing for payments delivered by customers to retail pay agents; online bill payment solutions for payments made by customers on a billing company's Website; customer service payments for payments accepted over the telephone; direct debit services; electronic concentration of payments delivered by the automated clearing house network; money management software and credit card networks; and lockbox remittance processing of payments delivered by mail. It has 28 banking centers in Illinois; 7 in southwest Florida; and 1 in Indianapolis, Indiana. First Busey Corporation was founded in 1868 and is headquartered in Champaign, Illinois.

FVCBANKCORP Inc/SH Company Profile

FVCBankcorp, Inc. provides various banking products and services in Fairfax, Virginia. It offers various personal and business banking products and services, such as checking and savings accounts, money market accounts, certificates of deposit, individual retirement accounts, and health savings accounts. The company also provides business lines of credit, business automated overdraft lines of credit, business owner's guidance lines of credit, business loans, business construction loans, business loans for emerging residential builders, business mortgage loans, and business loans for professionals; commercial real estate lending, including office, retail, industrial, warehouse/flex space, non-profit, mini-storage facilities, multi-family, commercial construction, residential/multi-family construction, land acquisitions, and bridge loans; and automobile and personal loans, as well as overdraft lines of credit on various personal checking accounts. In addition, it offers credit cards and online banking services. Further, the company provides treasury management services comprising automated clearing house services, merchant services, zero balance and escrow accounts, and ACH positive authorization services; and government contractor banking services. Additionally, it offers life, disability, auto, homeowners coverage, building/property, business interruption, general liability, cybersecurity, employee health benefits, and contractor/builder bonds insurance products. FVCBankcorp, Inc. was founded in 2015 and is headquartered in Fairfax, Virginia.

