First American Financial (NYSE:FAF) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.23 EPS

First American Financial (NYSE:FAF) announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The insurance provider reported $1.58 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.23, Morningstar.com reports. The company had revenue of $1.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.52 billion. First American Financial had a net margin of 9.36% and a return on equity of 14.77%. First American Financial’s revenue was up .5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.37 EPS.

First American Financial stock traded up $0.89 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $57.82. 642,198 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 594,793. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $54.39. The stock has a market cap of $6.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.62, a PEG ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 0.91. First American Financial has a 52 week low of $41.96 and a 52 week high of $58.29.

Get First American Financial alerts:

A number of analysts recently weighed in on FAF shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Great Portland Estates from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. Compass Point lowered shares of Fidelity National Financial from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $42.50 to $43.75 in a report on Monday, April 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Susquehanna Bancshares set a $13.00 target price on shares of SM Energy and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 19th. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies decreased their target price on shares of CELYAD SA/ADR from $51.00 to $41.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $63.38.

In other news, COO Christopher Michael Leavell sold 35,235 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.44, for a total value of $1,918,193.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, insider Kenneth D. Degiorgio sold 26,658 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.00, for a total transaction of $1,519,506.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Corporate insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Creative Planning bought a new position in shares of First American Financial in the 2nd quarter worth $260,000. Arizona State Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of First American Financial by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 81,359 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $4,369,000 after buying an additional 1,313 shares during the last quarter. First Quadrant L P CA increased its holdings in shares of First American Financial by 72.7% in the 2nd quarter. First Quadrant L P CA now owns 83,329 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $4,475,000 after buying an additional 35,074 shares during the last quarter. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. increased its holdings in shares of First American Financial by 5.4% in the 2nd quarter. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. now owns 116,815 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $6,273,000 after buying an additional 6,035 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clarus Wealth Advisors bought a new position in shares of First American Financial in the 2nd quarter worth $78,000. 83.07% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About First American Financial

First American Financial Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides financial services. It operates through Title Insurance and Services, and Specialty Insurance segments. The Title Insurance and Services segment issues title insurance policies on residential and commercial property, as well as offers related products and services.

Featured Article: What is Cost of Capital?



Receive News & Ratings for First American Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First American Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.