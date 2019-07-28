FintruX Network Reaches Market Cap of $2.15 Million (FTX)

FintruX Network (CURRENCY:FTX) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on July 28th. FintruX Network has a market cap of $2.15 million and $630.00 worth of FintruX Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, FintruX Network has traded down 13.4% against the dollar. One FintruX Network token can now be purchased for $0.0227 or 0.00000237 BTC on popular exchanges including HitBTC, Bancor Network, IDEX and Liquid.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00003258 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $27.65 or 0.00288865 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010451 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $147.50 or 0.01540937 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0842 or 0.00000880 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0224 or 0.00000234 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $11.29 or 0.00117944 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.22 or 0.00023227 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

V Systems (VSYS) traded 8.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00002827 BTC.

FintruX Network Profile

FintruX Network launched on August 19th, 2017. FintruX Network’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 95,000,000 tokens. FintruX Network’s official Twitter account is @fintrux and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for FintruX Network is www.medium.com/FintruX . FintruX Network’s official website is www.fintrux.com . The Reddit community for FintruX Network is /r/FintruX and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling FintruX Network

FintruX Network can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: HitBTC, Bancor Network, Liquid and IDEX. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as FintruX Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade FintruX Network should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase FintruX Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

