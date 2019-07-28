Fevertree Drinks PLC (LON:FEVR) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Fevertree Drinks PLC (LON:FEVR) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the eight analysts that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is GBX 3,360 ($43.90).

In related news, insider Kevin Havelock bought 13,298 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 24th. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 2,177 ($28.45) per share, for a total transaction of £289,497.46 ($378,279.71).

Shares of LON:FEVR traded up GBX 45 ($0.59) on Tuesday, hitting GBX 2,475 ($32.34). 995,483 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 460,543. Fevertree Drinks has a 12 month low of GBX 2,021 ($26.41) and a 12 month high of GBX 4,120 ($53.84). The company has a market capitalization of $2.87 billion and a PE ratio of 46.52. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 2,324.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.32, a current ratio of 4.31 and a quick ratio of 3.53.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 6th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 8th will be paid a GBX 5.20 ($0.07) dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 8th. This represents a yield of 0.25%. Fevertree Drinks’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 0.26%.

About Fevertree Drinks

Fevertree Drinks Plc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and supplies premium mixer drinks in the United Kingdom, the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company's products include Indian tonic water, Mediterranean tonic water, elderflower tonic water, aromatic tonic water, Clementine tonic water, lemon tonic water, ginger beer, ginger ale, Madagascan cola, Sicilian lemonade, lemonade, and spring soda water.

