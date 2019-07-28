Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST) Rating Increased to Sell at BidaskClub

Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST) was upgraded by stock analysts at BidaskClub from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued on Friday, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. William Blair reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Luminex in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th. Buckingham Research reduced their price target on shares of Fastenal from $31.00 to $29.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 12th. Raymond James set a $19.00 price target on shares of Patterson-UTI Energy and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 12th. Morgan Stanley set a $207.00 price target on shares of Alibaba Group and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 12th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Verso from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $31.36.

Shares of FAST stock opened at $31.63 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.13, a current ratio of 4.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $31.78. Fastenal has a 12 month low of $24.00 and a 12 month high of $35.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.96, a PEG ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.25.

Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 11th. The company reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by ($0.01). Fastenal had a return on equity of 32.27% and a net margin of 14.74%. The firm had revenue of $1.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.38 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.37 earnings per share. Fastenal’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Fastenal will post 1.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Terry Modock Owen sold 1,875 shares of Fastenal stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.62, for a total value of $132,412.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 5,375 shares in the company, valued at $379,582.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Sheryl Ann Lisowski sold 9,166 shares of Fastenal stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.22, for a total transaction of $588,640.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 9,466 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $607,906.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 41,041 shares of company stock worth $2,839,653 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.56% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Comerica Securities Inc. lifted its position in shares of Fastenal by 4.6% during the fourth quarter. Comerica Securities Inc. now owns 10,742 shares of the company’s stock worth $562,000 after acquiring an additional 475 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Fastenal by 17.7% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,282,850 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,081,000 after acquiring an additional 192,809 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Fastenal by 5.7% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,165,575 shares of the company’s stock worth $217,478,000 after acquiring an additional 225,481 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its position in shares of Fastenal by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 12,572 shares of the company’s stock worth $657,000 after acquiring an additional 221 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Fastenal by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 8,123 shares of the company’s stock worth $425,000 after acquiring an additional 213 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.36% of the company’s stock.

Fastenal Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the wholesale distribution of industrial and construction supplies in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It offers fasteners, and other industrial and construction supplies under the Fastenal name. The company's fastener products include threaded fasteners, such as bolts, nuts, screws, studs, and related washers, which are used in manufactured products and construction projects, as well as in the maintenance and repair of machines.

