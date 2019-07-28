Farmland Partners Inc (NYSE:FPI) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.02 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Farmland Partners Inc (NYSE:FPI) will post ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Farmland Partners’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.03) and the highest is $0.00. Farmland Partners reported earnings per share of $0.01 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 300%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Tuesday, August 6th.

On average, analysts expect that Farmland Partners will report full year earnings of $0.25 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.19 to $0.29. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $0.29 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.25 to $0.33. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Farmland Partners.

Farmland Partners (NYSE:FPI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The financial services provider reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by ($0.03). Farmland Partners had a net margin of 21.18% and a return on equity of 3.47%. The firm had revenue of $10.89 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.30 million.

NYSE:FPI traded up $0.03 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $6.05. 93,922 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 124,293. Farmland Partners has a 1 year low of $4.45 and a 1 year high of $7.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $204.20 million, a P/E ratio of 25.21 and a beta of 0.77. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $6.58.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 1st were issued a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 28th. Farmland Partners’s dividend payout ratio is currently 83.33%.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of FPI. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in shares of Farmland Partners by 402.2% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,630 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 4,509 shares during the last quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new stake in shares of Farmland Partners during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in shares of Farmland Partners by 29.5% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 11,326 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 2,579 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP bought a new stake in shares of Farmland Partners during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $62,000. Finally, Sawtooth Solutions LLC bought a new stake in shares of Farmland Partners during the first quarter valued at approximately $115,000. 45.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Farmland Partners Inc is an internally managed real estate company that owns and seeks to acquire high-quality North American farmland and makes loans to farmers secured by farm real estate. As of the date of this release, the Company owns approximately 162,000 acres in 17 states, including Alabama, Arkansas, California, Colorado, Florida, Georgia, Illinois, Kansas, Louisiana, Michigan, Mississippi, Nebraska, North Carolina, South Carolina, South Dakota, Texas and Virginia.

