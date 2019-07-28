FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS) Expected to Post Earnings of $2.46 Per Share

Equities analysts expect that FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of $2.46 for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Nine analysts have issued estimates for FactSet Research Systems’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $2.41 and the highest estimate coming in at $2.49. FactSet Research Systems reported earnings per share of $2.20 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 11.8%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings report on Tuesday, September 24th.

On average, analysts expect that FactSet Research Systems will report full year earnings of $9.86 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $9.80 to $9.89. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $10.60 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $10.31 to $10.85. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover FactSet Research Systems.

Get FactSet Research Systems alerts:

FactSet Research Systems (NYSE:FDS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 25th. The business services provider reported $2.62 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.37 by $0.25. FactSet Research Systems had a net margin of 23.30% and a return on equity of 64.19%. The company had revenue of $364.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $359.25 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.18 earnings per share. FactSet Research Systems’s revenue was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

FDS has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Guangshen Railway Co. Ltd ADR Class H in a research note on Wednesday, June 26th. They set an “underperform” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Neon Therapeutics from $19.00 to $13.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 16th. DA Davidson lowered shares of LegacyTexas Financial Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $43.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, June 17th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of FactSet Research Systems from $230.00 to $242.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 26th. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on shares of WEX from $222.00 to $238.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 6th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. FactSet Research Systems has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $251.69.

Shares of NYSE FDS traded up $5.75 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $283.56. 246,367 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 371,887. FactSet Research Systems has a fifty-two week low of $188.31 and a fifty-two week high of $305.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 2.87 and a current ratio of 2.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.24, a PEG ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a fifty day moving average of $291.05.

In related news, insider Brian G. Daly sold 473 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $294.17, for a total transaction of $139,142.41. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 735 shares in the company, valued at $216,214.95. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Frederick Philip Snow sold 1,186 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $275.64, for a total transaction of $326,909.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 74,314 shares of company stock valued at $21,472,950 over the last 90 days. 2.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of FactSet Research Systems by 5.1% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,560,242 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $883,900,000 after purchasing an additional 172,591 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in FactSet Research Systems by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 421,037 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $84,261,000 after purchasing an additional 16,651 shares during the last quarter. Fiera Capital Corp grew its position in FactSet Research Systems by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 381,749 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $94,776,000 after purchasing an additional 8,909 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its position in FactSet Research Systems by 5.1% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 340,902 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $84,636,000 after purchasing an additional 16,644 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new stake in FactSet Research Systems in the 4th quarter worth $49,705,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.94% of the company’s stock.

About FactSet Research Systems

FactSet Research Systems Inc provides integrated financial information and analytical applications to the investment community in the United States, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company delivers insight and information to financial investment professionals through its analytics, services, contents, and technologies.

Read More: P/E Growth (PEG)

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on FactSet Research Systems (FDS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for FactSet Research Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FactSet Research Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.