Facebook’s (FB) Buy Rating Reiterated at Pivotal Research

Pivotal Research restated their buy rating on shares of Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Briefing.com Automated Import reports. They currently have a $225.00 price objective on the social networking company’s stock, up from their previous price objective of $220.00.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Cowen lifted their price target on shares of ServiceNow from $260.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Deutsche Bank reiterated a buy rating on shares of Continental in a research note on Wednesday. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of Facebook from $195.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $400.00 to $525.00 and gave the stock an underperform rating in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a hold rating and set a $7.80 price target on shares of Deutsche Bank in a research note on Tuesday, July 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and forty-four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $219.67.

FB stock traded down $0.96 on Thursday, reaching $199.75. 24,424,018 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 14,998,376. Facebook has a 12 month low of $123.02 and a 12 month high of $208.66. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $192.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $570.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.39, a PEG ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a quick ratio of 5.38, a current ratio of 4.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The social networking company reported $1.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.90 by $0.09. Facebook had a net margin of 27.26% and a return on equity of 23.75%. The business had revenue of $16.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.49 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.74 earnings per share. Facebook’s revenue was up 27.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Facebook will post 8.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, VP Colin Stretch sold 750 shares of Facebook stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $194.78, for a total value of $146,085.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 99,372 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,355,678.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CRO David B. Fischer sold 5,438 shares of Facebook stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $194.29, for a total value of $1,056,549.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 306,480 shares of company stock worth $56,660,885 in the last 90 days. 14.53% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund raised its holdings in Facebook by 13,908.0% during the 4th quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 70,768,412 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $540,000 after purchasing an additional 70,263,213 shares during the last quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC raised its holdings in Facebook by 19,805.8% during the 2nd quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC now owns 2,264,083 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $226,408,000 after purchasing an additional 2,252,709 shares during the last quarter. Sanders Capital LLC raised its holdings in Facebook by 132.5% during the 4th quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 3,564,800 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $522,620,000 after purchasing an additional 2,031,500 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its holdings in Facebook by 410.1% during the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 2,042,943 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $267,809,000 after purchasing an additional 1,642,441 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Flossbach Von Storch AG raised its holdings in Facebook by 49.5% during the 4th quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG now owns 4,139,622 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $542,663,000 after purchasing an additional 1,370,767 shares during the last quarter. 61.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Facebook, Inc provides various products to connect and share through mobile devices, personal computers, and other surfaces worldwide. The company's products include Facebook that enables people to connect, share, discover, and communicate with each other on mobile devices and personal computers; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and messages; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices; and WhatsApp, a messaging application for use by people and businesses to communicate in a private way.

