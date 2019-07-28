Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) PT Raised to $235.00

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) had its price objective lifted by Deutsche Bank from $230.00 to $235.00 in a research report report published on Wednesday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. Deutsche Bank currently has a buy rating on the social networking company’s stock.

Several other research firms have also weighed in on FB. Cleveland Research restated a buy rating on shares of Facebook in a report on Monday, April 22nd. Mizuho raised their target price on Facebook from $210.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Cowen raised their target price on ServiceNow from $260.00 to $280.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Loop Capital raised their price target on Facebook from $200.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, June 28th. Finally, JMP Securities lowered their price target on Tesla from $374.00 to $369.00 and set a market outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and forty-four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $219.67.

Shares of Facebook stock opened at $199.75 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $570.18 billion, a PE ratio of 26.39, a PEG ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 0.97. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $192.39. The company has a current ratio of 4.47, a quick ratio of 5.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. Facebook has a 12 month low of $123.02 and a 12 month high of $208.66.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 24th. The social networking company reported $1.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.90 by $0.09. Facebook had a return on equity of 23.75% and a net margin of 27.26%. The business had revenue of $16.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.49 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.74 earnings per share. Facebook’s quarterly revenue was up 27.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Facebook will post 8.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, VP Colin Stretch sold 750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $194.78, for a total value of $146,085.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 99,372 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,355,678.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO David M. Wehner sold 10,748 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $184.50, for a total transaction of $1,983,006.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 306,480 shares of company stock valued at $56,660,885 in the last 90 days. 14.53% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of FB. Cozad Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Facebook by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Cozad Asset Management Inc. now owns 33,468 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $4,387,000 after purchasing an additional 511 shares during the period. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Facebook by 153.2% during the 4th quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. now owns 200 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares during the period. Horan Capital Management grew its holdings in shares of Facebook by 7.7% during the 4th quarter. Horan Capital Management now owns 169,423 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $22,209,000 after purchasing an additional 12,108 shares during the period. Greystone Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Facebook by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Greystone Investment Management LLC now owns 26,925 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $3,530,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares during the period. Finally, Legacy Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Facebook by 9.6% during the 4th quarter. Legacy Advisors LLC now owns 15,522 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $2,035,000 after purchasing an additional 1,366 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 61.75% of the company’s stock.

Facebook, Inc provides various products to connect and share through mobile devices, personal computers, and other surfaces worldwide. The company's products include Facebook that enables people to connect, share, discover, and communicate with each other on mobile devices and personal computers; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and messages; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices; and WhatsApp, a messaging application for use by people and businesses to communicate in a private way.

