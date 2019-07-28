Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) Price Target Raised to $240.00

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) had its target price increased by Citigroup from $212.00 to $240.00 in a report published on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. Citigroup currently has a buy rating on the social networking company’s stock.

A number of other brokerages have also commented on FB. Mizuho lifted their price target on Facebook from $210.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Guggenheim lifted their price target on Twitter from $33.00 to $41.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, April 4th. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price target on Marathon Gold from C$1.80 to C$2.00 in a research note on Thursday. UBS Group reissued a buy rating and set a $124.00 price target on shares of Cie Gnrl des Etblsmnts Michelin SCA in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Finally, Oppenheimer lifted their price target on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $400.00 to $525.00 and gave the company an underperform rating in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and forty-four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Facebook presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $219.67.

Shares of FB stock traded down $0.96 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $199.75. 24,424,018 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 14,998,376. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $192.39. Facebook has a 1-year low of $123.02 and a 1-year high of $208.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $570.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 5.38 and a current ratio of 4.47.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The social networking company reported $1.99 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.90 by $0.09. Facebook had a return on equity of 23.75% and a net margin of 27.26%. The firm had revenue of $16.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.49 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.74 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Facebook will post 8.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Susan J.S. Taylor sold 1,472 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $181.89, for a total transaction of $267,742.08. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 569 shares in the company, valued at $103,495.41. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Colin Stretch sold 750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $194.78, for a total value of $146,085.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 99,372 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,355,678.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 306,480 shares of company stock valued at $56,660,885. 14.53% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund increased its holdings in shares of Facebook by 13,908.0% during the fourth quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 70,768,412 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $540,000 after acquiring an additional 70,263,213 shares in the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC increased its holdings in shares of Facebook by 16.8% during the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 8,783,577 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $1,464,134,000 after acquiring an additional 1,266,152 shares in the last quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG increased its holdings in shares of Facebook by 49.5% during the fourth quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG now owns 4,139,622 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $542,663,000 after acquiring an additional 1,370,767 shares in the last quarter. Sanders Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Facebook by 3.3% during the second quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 3,888,800 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $835,994,000 after acquiring an additional 122,900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D increased its holdings in shares of Facebook by 10.7% during the fourth quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 3,100,000 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $406,379,000 after acquiring an additional 300,000 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.75% of the company’s stock.

Facebook, Inc provides various products to connect and share through mobile devices, personal computers, and other surfaces worldwide. The company's products include Facebook that enables people to connect, share, discover, and communicate with each other on mobile devices and personal computers; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and messages; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices; and WhatsApp, a messaging application for use by people and businesses to communicate in a private way.

