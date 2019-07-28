Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) Shares Sold by Old North State Trust LLC

Old North State Trust LLC cut its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) by 10.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 15,403 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 1,729 shares during the period. Exxon Mobil makes up about 0.9% of Old North State Trust LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest holding. Old North State Trust LLC’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $1,181,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Massey Quick Simon & CO. LLC boosted its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 625.3% in the 4th quarter. Massey Quick Simon & CO. LLC now owns 544 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 469 shares during the last quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Exxon Mobil in the 2nd quarter worth about $45,000. INR Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in Exxon Mobil in the 4th quarter worth about $43,000. Interactive Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in Exxon Mobil in the 1st quarter worth about $65,000. Finally, Pecaut & CO. acquired a new stake in Exxon Mobil in the 1st quarter worth about $301,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.54% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Tudor Pickering assumed coverage on Exxon Mobil in a report on Monday, April 8th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $82.49 price objective on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $2.50 price objective on shares of in a report on Thursday, July 18th. Wells Fargo & Co lifted their price objective on Exxon Mobil from $76.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $80.00 price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil in a report on Monday, April 29th. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a €23.50 ($27.33) target price on shares of Rhoen Klinikum and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Exxon Mobil presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $83.86.

XOM opened at $74.81 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $316.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.50. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $75.90. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 1-year low of $64.65 and a 1-year high of $87.36.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 26th. The oil and gas company reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by ($0.20). The firm had revenue of $63.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $67.35 billion. Exxon Mobil had a net margin of 6.49% and a return on equity of 9.63%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.09 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 3.5 EPS for the current year.

In other news, VP Bryan W. Milton sold 6,033 shares of Exxon Mobil stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.34, for a total transaction of $460,559.22. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 219,423 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,750,751.82. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.05% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Exxon Mobil Corporation explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas in the United States, Canada/Other Americas, Europe, Africa, Asia, and Australia/Oceania. It operates through Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical segments. The company is also involved in the manufacture, trade, transport, and sale of crude oil, petroleum products, and other specialty products; and manufactures and markets petrochemicals, including olefins, polyolefins, aromatics, and various other petrochemicals.

