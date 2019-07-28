Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) Shares Sold by Nadler Financial Group Inc.

Nadler Financial Group Inc. lowered its position in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) by 5.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 12,366 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 736 shares during the period. Nadler Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $948,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Massey Quick Simon & CO. LLC grew its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 625.3% in the 4th quarter. Massey Quick Simon & CO. LLC now owns 544 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 469 shares during the period. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Exxon Mobil in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $45,000. INR Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Exxon Mobil in the 4th quarter worth approximately $43,000. Interactive Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Exxon Mobil in the 1st quarter worth approximately $65,000. Finally, Pecaut & CO. acquired a new stake in shares of Exxon Mobil in the 1st quarter worth approximately $301,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.54% of the company’s stock.

In other news, VP Bryan W. Milton sold 6,033 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.34, for a total transaction of $460,559.22. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 219,423 shares in the company, valued at $16,750,751.82. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.05% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

XOM stock opened at $74.81 on Friday. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 52-week low of $64.65 and a 52-week high of $87.36. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $75.90. The company has a quick ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $316.53 billion, a PE ratio of 16.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 0.97.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 26th. The oil and gas company reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.75 by ($0.20). Exxon Mobil had a return on equity of 9.63% and a net margin of 6.49%. The business had revenue of $63.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $67.35 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.09 EPS. Exxon Mobil’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 3.5 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley set a $207.00 price target on Alibaba Group and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “hold” rating and issued a $137.00 price target on shares of Continental in a report on Friday, April 26th. Wells Fargo & Co increased their target price on Exxon Mobil from $76.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Falcon Minerals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 22nd. Finally, Tudor Pickering began coverage on Exxon Mobil in a report on Monday, April 8th. They set a “hold” rating and a $82.49 target price on the stock. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $83.86.

Exxon Mobil Corporation explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas in the United States, Canada/Other Americas, Europe, Africa, Asia, and Australia/Oceania. It operates through Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical segments. The company is also involved in the manufacture, trade, transport, and sale of crude oil, petroleum products, and other specialty products; and manufactures and markets petrochemicals, including olefins, polyolefins, aromatics, and various other petrochemicals.

