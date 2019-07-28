Excellon Resources (TSE:EXN) Price Target Raised to C$1.85

Excellon Resources (TSE:EXN) had its price objective upped by Cormark from C$1.75 to C$1.85 in a research report released on Wednesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. Cormark also issued estimates for Excellon Resources’ Q3 2019 earnings at $0.01 EPS, Q4 2019 earnings at $0.01 EPS, FY2019 earnings at ($0.03) EPS, Q1 2020 earnings at $0.01 EPS, Q2 2020 earnings at $0.01 EPS, Q3 2020 earnings at $0.01 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $0.01 EPS and FY2020 earnings at $0.07 EPS.

Separately, Pi Financial raised their price objective on shares of Wesdome Gold Mines from C$4.50 to C$5.65 in a research note on Wednesday.

TSE EXN opened at C$1.19 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of C$1.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16. Excellon Resources has a one year low of C$0.59 and a one year high of C$1.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $134.03 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.82.

Excellon Resources (TSE:EXN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported C($0.05) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of C$6.89 million for the quarter. As a group, analysts forecast that Excellon Resources will post 0.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Excellon Resources Company Profile

Excellon Resources Inc, a silver mining and exploration company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and mining of mineral properties in Mexico and Canada. The company explores for silver-lead and silver-zinc concentrates. Its principal properties include the Platosa property covering a total area of approximately 20,947 hectares located in northeastern Durango State, Mexico; and the Miguel Auza property covering an area of 14,000 hectares situated in the northern Fresnillo silver trend in Zacatecas, Mexico.

