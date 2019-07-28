EXACT Sciences (NASDAQ:EXAS) Raised to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of EXACT Sciences (NASDAQ:EXAS) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “EXACT Sciences Corporation uses applied genomics to develop effective, patient-friendly screening technologies for use in the detection of cancer. Certain of its technologies have been licensed to Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings for a stool-based DNA screening assay for colorectal cancer in the average-risk population. Colorectal cancer, which is the most deadly cancer among non-smokers, is generally curable if detected early. Despite the availability of colorectal cancer screening and diagnostic tests for more than twenty years, the rate of early detection of colorectal cancer remains low, and deaths from colorectal cancer remain high. EXACT Sciences believes its genomics-based technologies would help to enable detection of colorectal cancer so that more people can be effectively treated. “

A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on EXAS. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on EXACT Sciences from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. BTIG Research lifted their price target on Apple to $234.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Craig Hallum lifted their price target on 1-800-Flowers.Com from $26.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. UBS Group downgraded Advanced Disposal Services from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $33.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Canaccord Genuity lifted their price objective on Ideagen from GBX 170 ($2.22) to GBX 180 ($2.35) and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $109.82.

Shares of NASDAQ EXAS opened at $117.92 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 8.13, a current ratio of 8.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. The firm has a market cap of $15.23 billion, a PE ratio of -86.71 and a beta of 1.64. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $114.96. EXACT Sciences has a 52-week low of $47.78 and a 52-week high of $121.98.

EXACT Sciences (NASDAQ:EXAS) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The medical research company reported ($0.66) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.65) by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $162.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $153.07 million. EXACT Sciences had a negative return on equity of 28.83% and a negative net margin of 41.58%. The business’s revenue was up 79.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.33) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that EXACT Sciences will post -2.2 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Horseman Capital Management Ltd bought a new position in EXACT Sciences during the second quarter valued at about $1,180,000. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. bought a new position in EXACT Sciences during the second quarter valued at about $2,550,000. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in EXACT Sciences during the second quarter valued at about $585,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. bought a new position in EXACT Sciences during the second quarter valued at about $561,000. Finally, World Asset Management Inc increased its stake in EXACT Sciences by 5.0% during the second quarter. World Asset Management Inc now owns 4,213 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $497,000 after acquiring an additional 199 shares during the period. 86.72% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Exact Sciences Corporation, a molecular diagnostics company, focuses on developing products for the early detection and prevention of various cancers in the United States. The company offers Cologuard, a non-invasive stool-based DNA screening test for the early detection of colorectal cancer and pre-cancer.

