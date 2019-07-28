Evoke Pharma Inc (NASDAQ:EVOK) Short Interest Update

Evoke Pharma Inc (NASDAQ:EVOK) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 754,100 shares, a growth of 10.6% from the June 15th total of 681,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 738,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.0 days. Approximately 5.3% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Shares of NASDAQ EVOK opened at $0.98 on Friday. Evoke Pharma has a fifty-two week low of $0.50 and a fifty-two week high of $3.40. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.78.

Evoke Pharma (NASDAQ:EVOK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by ($0.04). On average, equities research analysts expect that Evoke Pharma will post -0.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Evoke Pharma during the first quarter valued at approximately $118,000. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Evoke Pharma during the first quarter valued at approximately $139,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Evoke Pharma by 5.5% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 83,583 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $207,000 after buying an additional 4,392 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 7.40% of the company’s stock.

About Evoke Pharma

Evoke Pharma, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, primarily focuses on the development of drugs for the treatment of gastroenterological disorders and diseases. It is developing Gimoti, a metoclopramide nasal spray, which is completed Phase III clinical trials for the relief of symptoms associated with acute and recurrent diabetic gastroparesis in women.

