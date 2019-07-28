Evertec Inc (NYSE:EVTC) Announces Dividend of $0.05

Evertec Inc (NYSE:EVTC) announced a dividend on Friday, July 26th, Fidelity reports. Investors of record on Monday, August 5th will be given a dividend of 0.05 per share by the business services provider on Friday, September 6th. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 2nd.

Evertec has decreased its dividend by an average of 37.0% per year over the last three years. Evertec has a dividend payout ratio of 12.7% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Evertec to earn $1.92 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.20 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 10.4%.

Evertec stock opened at $31.38 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.41, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 1.47. Evertec has a 1-year low of $22.41 and a 1-year high of $33.45. The stock has a market cap of $2.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.14 and a beta of 0.83. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $31.53.

Evertec (NYSE:EVTC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The business services provider reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.03. Evertec had a net margin of 19.44% and a return on equity of 61.11%. The company had revenue of $118.84 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $116.82 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.47 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Evertec will post 1.76 EPS for the current year.

In other news, General Counsel Luis A. Rodriguez-Gonzalez sold 13,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.60, for a total transaction of $371,800.00. Following the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 73,526 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,102,843.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, COO Philip E. Steurer sold 27,940 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.41, for a total transaction of $821,715.40. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 89,334 shares in the company, valued at $2,627,312.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.63% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on EVTC shares. Susquehanna Bancshares started coverage on shares of Evertec in a research report on Friday, June 28th. They issued a “positive” rating and a $36.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of HB Fuller from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 3rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Evertec currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $31.17.

EVERTEC, Inc engage in transaction processing business serving financial institutions, merchants, corporations, and government agencies in Latin America and the Caribbean. The company operates in four segments: Payment Services – Puerto Rico & Caribbean; Payment Services – Latin America; Merchant Acquiring; and Business Solutions.

