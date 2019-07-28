Everex Price Up 52.6% Over Last 7 Days (EVX)

Everex (CURRENCY:EVX) traded 56.6% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on July 28th. Over the last week, Everex has traded up 52.6% against the U.S. dollar. One Everex token can now be purchased for approximately $0.66 or 0.00006918 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Tidex, Binance, IDEX and Huobi. Everex has a market capitalization of $14.87 million and $14.66 million worth of Everex was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00003263 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $27.60 or 0.00290163 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010537 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $144.60 or 0.01520431 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0831 or 0.00000873 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0221 or 0.00000233 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $11.20 or 0.00117755 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.21 or 0.00023209 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

V Systems (VSYS) traded up 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00002787 BTC.

Everex Profile

Everex’s genesis date was July 24th, 2017. Everex’s total supply is 25,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 22,600,000 tokens. Everex’s official Twitter account is @everexio and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Everex is /r/everex and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Everex is blog.everex.io . The official website for Everex is www.everex.io

Everex Token Trading

Everex can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX, HitBTC, BX Thailand, Huobi, Mercatox, Tidex, OKEx and Binance. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Everex directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Everex should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Everex using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

