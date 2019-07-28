Etsy (NASDAQ:ETSY) Raised to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Etsy (NASDAQ:ETSY) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report released on Thursday, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $76.00 target price on the specialty retailer’s stock.

Etsy stock traded up $2.13 during trading on Thursday, reaching $70.86. 2,370,165 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,652,909. Etsy has a 52-week low of $38.02 and a 52-week high of $73.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 116.16, a P/E/G ratio of 4.65 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a quick ratio of 4.87, a current ratio of 4.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $65.37.

Etsy (NASDAQ:ETSY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The specialty retailer reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.10. Etsy had a return on equity of 24.24% and a net margin of 14.74%. The firm had revenue of $169.33 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $170.72 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.10 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 40.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Etsy will post 0.79 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, SVP Goyal Kruti Patel sold 4,505 shares of Etsy stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.80, for a total value of $278,409.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 16,389 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,012,840.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Michael T. Fisher sold 57,292 shares of Etsy stock in a transaction on Monday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.65, for a total value of $3,933,095.80. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 84,518 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,802,160.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 85,656 shares of company stock valued at $5,691,884 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Etsy by 1,054.2% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 2,426,537 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $163,112,000 after buying an additional 2,216,303 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of Etsy by 68.3% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,882,900 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $89,570,000 after buying an additional 763,816 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in shares of Etsy by 2.0% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,520,823 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $102,230,000 after buying an additional 30,357 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Etsy by 7.5% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,498,337 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $71,275,000 after buying an additional 104,042 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Etsy in the fourth quarter valued at $54,602,000. 95.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Etsy, Inc operates Etsy.com, a commerce platform to make, sell, and buy goods online and offline primarily in the United States, United Kingdom, Canada, Australia, France, and Germany. It provides various seller services and tools that are designed to help entrepreneurs for starting, managing, and scaling their businesses.

