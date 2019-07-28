E*TRADE Financial (NASDAQ:ETFC) Price Target Increased to $57.00 by Analysts at Morgan Stanley

E*TRADE Financial (NASDAQ:ETFC) had its target price upped by Morgan Stanley from $55.00 to $57.00 in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on ETFC. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their price objective on shares of Fidelity National Financial from $44.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, July 19th. Raymond James reissued a buy rating on shares of West Fraser Timber in a research note on Friday, July 19th. Credit Suisse Group set a $203.00 price objective on shares of Union Pacific and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, July 19th. Compass Point set a $52.00 price objective on shares of E*TRADE Financial and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 2nd. Finally, JMP Securities boosted their price objective on shares of E*TRADE Financial to $63.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a research note on Friday, July 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $56.79.

Get E*TRADE Financial alerts:

Shares of E*TRADE Financial stock traded up $0.39 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $49.50. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,730,491 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,765,490. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 0.24 and a current ratio of 0.27. E*TRADE Financial has a 52 week low of $40.41 and a 52 week high of $62.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.11 billion, a PE ratio of 12.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 1.15. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $46.03.

E*TRADE Financial (NASDAQ:ETFC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 18th. The financial services provider reported $1.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.02. E*TRADE Financial had a net margin of 36.75% and a return on equity of 18.44%. The company had revenue of $685.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $751.35 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.95 earnings per share. E*TRADE Financial’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that E*TRADE Financial will post 4.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

E*TRADE Financial declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, July 18th that authorizes the company to buyback $1.50 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the financial services provider to reacquire up to 12.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are usually a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 26th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 19th will be given a dividend of $0.14 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 16th. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.13%. E*TRADE Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 14.40%.

In other news, Director Rodger A. Lawson sold 41,322 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.13, for a total transaction of $1,988,827.86. Following the transaction, the director now owns 114,753 shares in the company, valued at $5,523,061.89. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of E*TRADE Financial in the 4th quarter worth $316,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of E*TRADE Financial by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,816,046 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $79,688,000 after buying an additional 23,774 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of E*TRADE Financial by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,424,703 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $150,020,000 after purchasing an additional 23,931 shares during the period. Suntrust Banks Inc. raised its position in shares of E*TRADE Financial by 54.8% during the fourth quarter. Suntrust Banks Inc. now owns 33,348 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,463,000 after purchasing an additional 11,808 shares during the period. Finally, MML Investors Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of E*TRADE Financial during the fourth quarter worth $1,051,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.61% of the company’s stock.

About E*TRADE Financial

E*TRADE Financial Corporation, a financial services company, provides brokerage and related products and services for traders, investors, stock plan administrators and participants, and registered investment advisors (RIAs). It also offers investor-focused banking products, primarily sweep deposits to customers; clearing and settlement services; Federal Deposit Insurance Corporation insurance services; custody solutions to RIAs; other banking and cash management services; software and services for managing equity compensation plans to its corporate clients; retail futures transaction services; and investment advisory services.

Further Reading: Retained Earnings

Receive News & Ratings for E*TRADE Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for E*TRADE Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.