EtherSportz 1-Day Trading Volume Hits $19.00 (ESZ)

EtherSportz (CURRENCY:ESZ) traded 9.8% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on July 28th. EtherSportz has a market cap of $118,891.00 and $19.00 worth of EtherSportz was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One EtherSportz token can now be purchased for $0.0192 or 0.00000202 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including IDEX and Bancor Network. Over the last seven days, EtherSportz has traded down 45.9% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Maker (MKR) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $573.50 or 0.06029064 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.54 or 0.00047753 BTC.

Pundi X (NPXS) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Aurora (AOA) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0194 or 0.00000204 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00001328 BTC.

IOST (IOST) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0089 or 0.00000094 BTC.

Ren (REN) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00001269 BTC.

MCO (MCO) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $4.39 or 0.00068464 BTC.

Clipper Coin (CCCX) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0170 or 0.00000178 BTC.

EtherSportz Profile

ESZ is a token. Its genesis date was January 16th, 2018. EtherSportz’s total supply is 6,186,108 tokens. The Reddit community for EtherSportz is /r/EtherSportz and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . EtherSportz’s official website is ethersportz.com . EtherSportz’s official Twitter account is @EtherSportz and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling EtherSportz

EtherSportz can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Bancor Network and IDEX. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as EtherSportz directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire EtherSportz should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy EtherSportz using one of the exchanges listed above.

