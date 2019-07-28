Essentra (LON:ESNT) Upgraded to “Buy” by Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Essentra (LON:ESNT) to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Peel Hunt cut their target price on shares of Abcam from GBX 1,550 ($20.25) to GBX 1,430 ($18.69) and set an add rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. Numis Securities restated a buy rating and issued a GBX 1,800 ($23.52) target price on shares of in a research report on Monday, June 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus lowered shares of Essentra to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th. Finally, Deutsche Bank raised their target price on shares of Spirit Airlines from $75.00 to $79.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, July 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of GBX 483.33 ($6.32).

Shares of Essentra stock opened at GBX 426.60 ($5.57) on Wednesday. Essentra has a fifty-two week low of GBX 324.80 ($4.24) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 517 ($6.76). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 51.52, a current ratio of 1.67 and a quick ratio of 0.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.12 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.37. The company has a 50 day moving average of GBX 420.15.

In related news, insider Paul Forman bought 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 7th. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 393 ($5.14) per share, for a total transaction of £78,600 ($102,704.82).

About Essentra

Essentra plc manufactures and sells specialist plastic, fiber, foam, and packaging products worldwide. It operates through four divisions: Component, Packaging, Filter Products, and Specialist Components. The Component division offers plastic injection molded, vinyl dip-molded, and metal items for equipment manufacturing, automotive, fabrication, electronics, and construction industries; and component solutions for protection and finishing purposes.

