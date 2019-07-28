Equities Analysts Set Expectations for Quebecor’s Q2 2019 Earnings (TSE:QBR)

Quebecor (TSE:QBR) – Equities research analysts at National Bank Financial issued their Q2 2019 earnings per share estimates for shares of Quebecor in a report released on Wednesday, July 24th. National Bank Financial analyst A. Shine anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $0.45 for the quarter. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Quebecor’s FY2019 earnings at $2.10 EPS and FY2020 earnings at $2.22 EPS.

Quebecor (TSE:QBR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported C$0.44 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.44. The business had revenue of C$1.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$1.03 billion.

See Also: What is the return on assets formula?

Receive News & Ratings for Quebecor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Quebecor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.