EPR Properties (NYSE:EPR) Stake Raised by WINTON GROUP Ltd

WINTON GROUP Ltd grew its holdings in shares of EPR Properties (NYSE:EPR) by 129.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,197 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 8,000 shares during the period. WINTON GROUP Ltd’s holdings in EPR Properties were worth $1,059,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its holdings in shares of EPR Properties by 8.5% during the first quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,792 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $138,000 after buying an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS raised its holdings in shares of EPR Properties by 1.2% during the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 13,196 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,015,000 after buying an additional 152 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC raised its holdings in shares of EPR Properties by 92.6% during the first quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 339 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 163 shares during the last quarter. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV raised its holdings in shares of EPR Properties by 6.1% during the first quarter. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV now owns 3,342 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $257,000 after buying an additional 191 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NTV Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of EPR Properties by 4.9% during the first quarter. NTV Asset Management LLC now owns 4,300 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $331,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. 84.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:EPR traded up $0.46 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $74.53. 282,620 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 377,742. EPR Properties has a one year low of $62.75 and a one year high of $80.75. The company has a market cap of $5.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.33 and a beta of 0.58. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $76.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 5.61 and a quick ratio of 5.61.

EPR Properties (NYSE:EPR) last announced its earnings results on Monday, April 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.36 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.01. EPR Properties had a return on equity of 10.81% and a net margin of 43.47%. The firm had revenue of $164.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $162.03 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.26 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that EPR Properties will post 5.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a jul 19 dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.375 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 30th. EPR Properties’s payout ratio is 73.77%.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on EPR. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on Medtronic to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 28th. ValuEngine cut Intersect ENT from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 8th. Bank of America boosted their target price on Armstrong World Industries from $95.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 11th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on Western Digital from $48.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 30th. Finally, Raymond James reissued a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 target price on shares of Colfax in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $78.83.

In other EPR Properties news, Director Jack A. Newman, Jr. sold 506 shares of EPR Properties stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.48, for a total value of $40,216.88. Following the transaction, the director now owns 2,273 shares in the company, valued at $180,658.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Craig L. Evans sold 5,000 shares of EPR Properties stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.57, for a total transaction of $382,850.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 10,965 shares of company stock worth $851,977. 1.34% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

EPR Properties is a specialty real estate investment trust (REIT) that invests in properties in select market segments which require unique industry knowledge, while offering the potential for stable and attractive returns. Our total investments exceed $6.7 billion and our primary investment segments are Entertainment, Recreation and Education.

