Entegris (NASDAQ:ENTG) Updates Q3 Earnings Guidance

Entegris (NASDAQ:ENTG) updated its third quarter earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.42-0.47 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.48. Entegris also updated its Q3 2019 guidance to $0.42-0.47 EPS.

Several research firms have issued reports on ENTG. Loop Capital dropped their price target on Entegris to $46.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 9th. CL King began coverage on Entegris in a research note on Thursday, June 20th. They issued a buy rating and a $44.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup reissued a buy rating on shares of Healthequity in a research note on Friday, May 10th. ValuEngine raised Zumiez from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group downgraded SUMCO CORP/ADR from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, June 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Entegris currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $44.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:ENTG traded up $0.92 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $43.98. The company had a trading volume of 1,923,298 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,227,412. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 3.06 and a current ratio of 4.34. The company’s 50 day moving average is $37.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.96 billion, a PE ratio of 23.27 and a beta of 1.40. Entegris has a 1-year low of $23.39 and a 1-year high of $44.65.

Entegris (NASDAQ:ENTG) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The semiconductor company reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $378.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $382.02 million. Entegris had a net margin of 18.18% and a return on equity of 24.54%. Entegris’s revenue was down 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.49 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Entegris will post 1.92 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 21st. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 31st will be given a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 30th. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.73%. This is an increase from Entegris’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.07. Entegris’s payout ratio is currently 14.81%.

In related news, SVP William James Shaner sold 15,536 shares of Entegris stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.73, for a total value of $632,781.28. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 21,062 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $857,855.26. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Gregory Bryan Marshall sold 13,758 shares of Entegris stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.96, for a total value of $522,253.68. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 12,435 shares in the company, valued at approximately $472,032.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 62,894 shares of company stock worth $2,514,479. 1.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Entegris Company Profile

Entegris, Inc develops, manufactures, and supplies micro contamination control products, specialty chemicals, and advanced materials handling solutions for manufacturing processes in the semiconductor and other high-technology industries worldwide. It operates through three segments: Specialty Chemicals and Engineered Materials (SCEM); Microcontamination Control (MC); and Advanced Materials Handling (AMH).

