Entegris (NASDAQ:ENTG) Posts Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.04 EPS

Entegris (NASDAQ:ENTG) released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The semiconductor company reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by ($0.04), Briefing.com reports. The company had revenue of $378.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $382.02 million. Entegris had a net margin of 18.18% and a return on equity of 24.54%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.49 EPS. Entegris updated its Q3 2019 guidance to $0.42-0.47 EPS and its Q3 guidance to $0.42-0.47 EPS.

NASDAQ ENTG opened at $43.98 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $37.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 4.34 and a quick ratio of 3.06. Entegris has a 52 week low of $23.39 and a 52 week high of $44.65. The company has a market capitalization of $5.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.27 and a beta of 1.40.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 21st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 31st will be paid a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 30th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.73%. This is an increase from Entegris’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.07. Entegris’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 14.81%.

A number of research firms have issued reports on ENTG. Loop Capital decreased their price objective on Entegris to $46.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 9th. CL King assumed coverage on Entegris in a research report on Thursday, June 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $44.00 price objective on the stock. Deutsche Bank cut J B Hunt Transport Services from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $98.51 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, April 17th. ValuEngine raised Zumiez from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. Finally, Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Healthequity in a research report on Friday, May 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Entegris has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $44.00.

In other news, Director Robert Nicholas Burns sold 3,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.04, for a total value of $147,744.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP William James Shaner sold 15,536 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.73, for a total value of $632,781.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 21,062 shares in the company, valued at approximately $857,855.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 62,894 shares of company stock worth $2,514,479 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Icon Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Entegris in the first quarter worth about $27,000. Parallel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Entegris during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Water Island Capital LLC bought a new stake in Entegris during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $36,000. FTB Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Entegris by 41.9% during the 1st quarter. FTB Advisors Inc. now owns 1,445 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 427 shares during the period. Finally, Rehmann Capital Advisory Group raised its stake in Entegris by 21.3% during the 1st quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 1,836 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 322 shares during the period.

Entegris Company Profile

Entegris, Inc develops, manufactures, and supplies micro contamination control products, specialty chemicals, and advanced materials handling solutions for manufacturing processes in the semiconductor and other high-technology industries worldwide. It operates through three segments: Specialty Chemicals and Engineered Materials (SCEM); Microcontamination Control (MC); and Advanced Materials Handling (AMH).

