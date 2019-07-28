EnPro Industries, Inc. (NYSE:NPO) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

EnPro Industries, Inc. (NYSE:NPO) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 690,600 shares, a decrease of 11.9% from the June 15th total of 783,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 119,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 5.8 days. Currently, 3.4% of the company’s shares are short sold.

NPO stock traded up $0.90 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $67.21. The company had a trading volume of 136,047 shares, compared to its average volume of 110,048. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 2.65 and a quick ratio of 1.76. The company has a market cap of $1.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.80. The company has a fifty day moving average of $63.20. EnPro Industries has a fifty-two week low of $55.43 and a fifty-two week high of $78.31.

Get EnPro Industries alerts:

EnPro Industries (NYSE:NPO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The industrial products company reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98 by ($0.26). EnPro Industries had a net margin of 1.65% and a return on equity of 9.13%. The company had revenue of $360.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $373.60 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.85 EPS. EnPro Industries’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that EnPro Industries will post 4.14 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 18th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 4th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.49%. EnPro Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.58%.

Several research firms recently issued reports on NPO. TheStreet raised Exantas Capital from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised DLH from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 9th. Finally, ValuEngine raised Yirendai from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. EnPro Industries currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $84.20.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan acquired a new stake in shares of EnPro Industries during the 4th quarter worth about $494,000. Northern Trust Corp raised its position in shares of EnPro Industries by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 311,319 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $18,710,000 after acquiring an additional 7,459 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. raised its position in shares of EnPro Industries by 6.7% during the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 598,674 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $35,980,000 after acquiring an additional 37,655 shares in the last quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. raised its position in shares of EnPro Industries by 32.7% during the 4th quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 25,756 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,548,000 after acquiring an additional 6,343 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mason Street Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of EnPro Industries by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC now owns 6,675 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $430,000 after acquiring an additional 234 shares in the last quarter. 94.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About EnPro Industries

EnPro Industries, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets engineered industrial products worldwide. The company's Sealing Products segment offers metallic, non-metallic, and composite material gaskets; dynamic seals; compression packing products; hydraulic components; expansion joints; flange sealing and isolation products; pipeline casing spacers/isolators; casing end seals; and modular sealing systems for sealing pipeline penetrations.

Featured Story: Investing in Growth Stocks



Receive News & Ratings for EnPro Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EnPro Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.