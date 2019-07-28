Enova International (NYSE:ENVA) Releases Q3 2019 Earnings Guidance

Enova International (NYSE:ENVA) updated its third quarter 2019 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.70-0.92 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $0.72. The company issued revenue guidance of $320-340 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $334.56 million.Enova International also updated its FY 2019 guidance to $3.50-3.94 EPS.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Hancock Jaffe Laboratories from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 26th. ValuEngine cut shares of Yext from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research report on Friday, May 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Enova International currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $35.00.

Get Enova International alerts:

Shares of Enova International stock traded up $2.73 on Friday, hitting $25.23. 1,310,954 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 229,089. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $22.55. The company has a current ratio of 5.88, a quick ratio of 5.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.09. The company has a market capitalization of $850.93 million, a P/E ratio of 10.88 and a beta of 2.41. Enova International has a 12-month low of $17.85 and a 12-month high of $38.10.

Enova International (NYSE:ENVA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The credit services provider reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $285.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $281.54 million. Enova International had a net margin of 7.09% and a return on equity of 25.65%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.59 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Enova International will post 3.1 EPS for the current year.

Enova International Company Profile

Enova International, Inc, a technology and analytics company, provides online financial services. The company offers short-term consumer loans; line of credit accounts; installment loans; receivables purchase agreements; CSO programs, including credit-related services, such as arranging loans with independent third-party lenders and assisting in the preparation of loan applications and loan documents; and bank programs comprising technology, loan servicing, and marketing services to the bank, as well as Enova Decisions, an analytics as a service that enables companies to take decisions about their customers.

See Also: Cost of Goods Sold (COGS)

Receive News & Ratings for Enova International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enova International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.