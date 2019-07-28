Enova International (NYSE:ENVA) Issues Earnings Results

Enova International (NYSE:ENVA) issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The credit services provider reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.17, Morningstar.com reports. Enova International had a net margin of 7.09% and a return on equity of 25.65%. The business had revenue of $285.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $281.54 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.59 earnings per share. Enova International’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.8% on a year-over-year basis.

Shares of Enova International stock traded up $2.73 on Friday, reaching $25.23. The stock had a trading volume of 1,310,954 shares, compared to its average volume of 229,089. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $22.55. The company has a current ratio of 5.88, a quick ratio of 5.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.09. Enova International has a fifty-two week low of $17.85 and a fifty-two week high of $38.10. The company has a market capitalization of $850.93 million, a PE ratio of 9.48 and a beta of 2.41.

Get Enova International alerts:

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Hancock Jaffe Laboratories from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 26th. ValuEngine cut shares of Yext from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Enova International currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $35.00.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ENVA. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Enova International by 17.9% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 592,531 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $11,530,000 after buying an additional 90,013 shares during the last quarter. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust acquired a new position in Enova International during the 1st quarter valued at $1,894,000. Seizert Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in Enova International during the 1st quarter valued at $1,371,000. Systematic Financial Management LP acquired a new position in Enova International during the 2nd quarter valued at $877,000. Finally, U S Global Investors Inc. acquired a new position in Enova International during the 1st quarter valued at $650,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.12% of the company’s stock.

About Enova International

Enova International, Inc, a technology and analytics company, provides online financial services. The company offers short-term consumer loans; line of credit accounts; installment loans; receivables purchase agreements; CSO programs, including credit-related services, such as arranging loans with independent third-party lenders and assisting in the preparation of loan applications and loan documents; and bank programs comprising technology, loan servicing, and marketing services to the bank, as well as Enova Decisions, an analytics as a service that enables companies to take decisions about their customers.

See Also: What is quantitative easing?

Receive News & Ratings for Enova International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enova International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.