EnerSys (NYSE:ENS) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $827.40 Million

Equities research analysts forecast that EnerSys (NYSE:ENS) will announce sales of $827.40 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for EnerSys’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $831.00 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $823.80 million. EnerSys posted sales of $670.90 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 23.3%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings report after the market closes on Wednesday, August 7th.

On average, analysts expect that EnerSys will report full-year sales of $3.33 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $3.31 billion to $3.35 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $3.44 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.39 billion to $3.49 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover EnerSys.

EnerSys (NYSE:ENS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 16th. The industrial products company reported $1.43 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.42 by $0.01. EnerSys had a return on equity of 17.04% and a net margin of 5.71%. The firm had revenue of $796.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $816.10 million.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on ENS shares. TheStreet lowered Urban Outfitters from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. ValuEngine lowered Valero Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Glu Mobile from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 9th. Oppenheimer set a $23.00 price target on Par Pacific and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 31st. Finally, Sidoti set a $105.00 price target on American Woodmark and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $90.95.

Shares of NYSE ENS traded up $0.04 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $67.18. 200,371 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 247,737. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a current ratio of 2.51. EnerSys has a 52 week low of $55.51 and a 52 week high of $89.83. The company has a market capitalization of $2.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.54. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $65.24.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Investors of record on Friday, June 14th were given a dividend of $0.175 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 13th. This represents a $0.70 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.04%. EnerSys’s dividend payout ratio is presently 14.20%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ENS. Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. boosted its stake in shares of EnerSys by 6.9% in the second quarter. Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. now owns 151,261 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $10,361,000 after acquiring an additional 9,811 shares during the period. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in shares of EnerSys in the second quarter worth about $226,000. Strs Ohio boosted its stake in shares of EnerSys by 5.4% in the second quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 3,900 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $267,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System lifted its position in shares of EnerSys by 0.6% in the second quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 31,105 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,131,000 after buying an additional 193 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HGK Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of EnerSys by 10.8% in the second quarter. HGK Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,326 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $365,000 after buying an additional 521 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.73% of the company’s stock.

EnerSys manufactures, markets, and distributes industrial batteries. The company offers battery chargers, power equipment, battery accessories, and outdoor cabinet enclosures, as well as related after-market and customer-support services for industrial batteries. It also provides reserve power products that are used for backup power for the continuous operation of critical applications in telecommunications systems, uninterruptible power systems applications for computer and computer-controlled systems, and other specialty power applications, including medical and security systems, premium starting, lighting, and ignition applications, as well as in switchgear, electrical control systems used in electric utilities, large-scale energy storage, energy pipelines, commercial aircraft, satellites, military aircraft, submarines, ships, and tactical vehicles.

