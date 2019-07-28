Emercoin (EMC) Market Capitalization Reaches $3.96 Million

Emercoin (CURRENCY:EMC) traded up 3.1% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on July 28th. In the last seven days, Emercoin has traded 7.9% higher against the dollar. One Emercoin coin can currently be bought for about $0.0896 or 0.00000937 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Bittrex, Tux Exchange, Cryptopia and HitBTC. Emercoin has a total market cap of $3.96 million and $7,934.00 worth of Emercoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Emercoin alerts:

BitcoinDark (BTCD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $16.23 or 0.00246929 BTC.

Experience Points (XP) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Sprouts (SPRTS) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet of People (IOP) traded down 14.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0307 or 0.00000321 BTC.

MAZA (MAZA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000005 BTC.

BitTokens (BXT) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00007883 BTC.

Neutron (NTRN) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0063 or 0.00000066 BTC.

PX (PX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000015 BTC.

Universal Currency (UNIT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0063 or 0.00000154 BTC.

Breakout (BRK) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0052 or 0.00000099 BTC.

Emercoin Coin Profile

Emercoin is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was December 8th, 2013. Emercoin’s total supply is 44,211,825 coins. Emercoin’s official Twitter account is @EmerCoin_EMC . Emercoin’s official website is emercoin.com . Emercoin’s official message board is emercointalk.org . The Reddit community for Emercoin is /r/EmerCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling Emercoin

Emercoin can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Tux Exchange, Crex24, Bittrex, CoinExchange, LiteBit.eu, Livecoin, HitBTC, Cryptopia, Upbit and xBTCe. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Emercoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Emercoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Emercoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Emercoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Emercoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.