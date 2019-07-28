Emcor Group Inc (NYSE:EME) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Emcor Group Inc (NYSE:EME) saw a significant decline in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 442,000 shares, a decline of 21.2% from the June 15th total of 560,700 shares. Currently, 0.8% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 345,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.3 days.

In other Emcor Group news, CFO Mark A. Pompa sold 12,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total value of $1,020,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. 1.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of EME. Icon Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Emcor Group during the first quarter valued at $25,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. increased its holdings in Emcor Group by 42.9% in the second quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 600 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares during the last quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Emcor Group by 62.4% in the first quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 812 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 312 shares during the last quarter. Hilton Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Emcor Group in the first quarter valued at about $99,000. Finally, ETF Managers Group LLC increased its holdings in Emcor Group by 8.1% in the first quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 1,841 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $135,000 after purchasing an additional 138 shares during the last quarter. 93.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of EME traded up $0.05 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $84.12. 282,169 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 289,495. The company has a quick ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. Emcor Group has a 1-year low of $57.29 and a 1-year high of $89.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.13, a PEG ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.19. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $85.60.

Emcor Group (NYSE:EME) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The construction company reported $1.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.23. Emcor Group had a return on equity of 17.18% and a net margin of 3.58%. The business had revenue of $2.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.98 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.94 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Emcor Group will post 5.45 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 19th will be paid a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.38%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 18th. Emcor Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 6.52%.

EME has been the topic of several research reports. Maxim Group set a $73.00 price target on Emcor Group and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Hersha Hospitality Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd.

About Emcor Group

EMCOR Group, Inc provides electrical and mechanical construction, and facilities services in the United States. The company designs, integrates, installs, starts-up, operates, and maintains electric power transmission and distribution systems; premises electrical and lighting systems; process instrumentation in the refining, chemical and food processing, and mining industries; low-voltage, voice and data communications, fire protection, water and wastewater treatment, controls and filtration, central plant heating and cooling, plumbing, process, and piping systems; roadway and transit lighting, and fiber-optic lines; and heating, ventilation, air conditioning, refrigeration, and clean-room process ventilation systems, as well as offers crane, rigging, and millwright; and steel fabrication, erection, and welding services.

