Eli Lilly And Co (NYSE:LLY) Shares Sold by Peachtree Investment Partners LLC

Peachtree Investment Partners LLC lowered its position in shares of Eli Lilly And Co (NYSE:LLY) by 60.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 8,592 shares of the company’s stock after selling 13,401 shares during the period. Eli Lilly And Co comprises about 0.7% of Peachtree Investment Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 27th largest position. Peachtree Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Eli Lilly And Co were worth $952,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Trust Department MB Financial Bank N A increased its position in shares of Eli Lilly And Co by 54.7% during the first quarter. Trust Department MB Financial Bank N A now owns 232 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares in the last quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Eli Lilly And Co in the 1st quarter valued at about $38,000. WP Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Eli Lilly And Co in the 1st quarter valued at about $38,000. Clarfeld Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Eli Lilly And Co in the 4th quarter valued at about $52,000. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC increased its position in Eli Lilly And Co by 80.6% in the 1st quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 448 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.38% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on LLY. Cantor Fitzgerald restated a “buy” rating and issued a $143.00 price target on shares of Eli Lilly And Co in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th. Guggenheim boosted their price target on Intuit from $260.00 to $310.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. BMO Capital Markets restated a “hold” rating and issued a $45.00 price target on shares of SAP in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Edward Jones upgraded Eli Lilly And Co from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $117.49 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Finally, ValuEngine cut WideOpenWest from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, June 28th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Eli Lilly And Co currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $123.49.

NYSE LLY traded up $0.45 on Friday, hitting $108.27. 3,470,705 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,903,801. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.50. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $111.93. Eli Lilly And Co has a fifty-two week low of $95.02 and a fifty-two week high of $132.13. The stock has a market cap of $105.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 0.20.

Eli Lilly And Co (NYSE:LLY) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The company reported $1.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.01. Eli Lilly And Co had a return on equity of 56.62% and a net margin of 26.13%. The company had revenue of $5.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.12 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.31 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Eli Lilly And Co will post 5.66 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 15th will be given a dividend of $0.645 per share. This represents a $2.58 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 14th. Eli Lilly And Co’s payout ratio is 46.49%.

In other Eli Lilly And Co news, SVP Christi Shaw sold 7,577 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.14, for a total transaction of $887,569.78. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $58,570. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Joshua L. Smiley purchased 426 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 5th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $118.03 per share, for a total transaction of $50,280.78. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 30,410 shares in the company, valued at $3,589,292.30. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

Eli Lilly And Co Company Profile

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, manufactures, and markets pharmaceutical products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Human Pharmaceutical Products and Animal Health Products. It offers endocrinology products for the treatment of diabetes; osteoporosis in postmenopausal women and men; and human growth hormone deficiency and pediatric growth conditions.

