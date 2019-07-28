Electronic Arts’ (EA) “Buy” Rating Reiterated at Wedbush

Wedbush reiterated their buy rating on shares of Electronic Arts (NASDAQ:EA) in a research note released on Thursday, AnalystRatings.com reports. They currently have a $122.00 target price on the game software company’s stock.

NASDAQ:EA traded up $0.35 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $89.51. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,279,766 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,963,561. The stock has a market cap of $26.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.78, a P/E/G ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.04. Electronic Arts has a 12 month low of $73.91 and a 12 month high of $137.98. The company has a quick ratio of 2.82, a current ratio of 2.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $93.91.

Electronic Arts (NASDAQ:EA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 7th. The game software company reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by $0.43. The company had revenue of $1.36 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.20 billion. Electronic Arts had a net margin of 20.59% and a return on equity of 22.62%. Electronic Arts’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.31 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Electronic Arts will post 3.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Electronic Arts news, insider Vijayanthimala Singh sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.92, for a total value of $46,460.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Andrew Wilson sold 29,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.10, for a total transaction of $2,931,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 20,000 shares in the company, valued at $2,022,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 102,544 shares of company stock worth $10,006,838 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 2.18% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in Electronic Arts by 10.8% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 16,439,841 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $1,670,780,000 after purchasing an additional 1,598,653 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Electronic Arts by 4.8% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,613,795 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $284,619,000 after purchasing an additional 164,030 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Electronic Arts in the fourth quarter valued at $243,373,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in Electronic Arts by 72.9% in the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,748,806 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $177,732,000 after purchasing an additional 737,527 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. boosted its holdings in Electronic Arts by 71.9% in the first quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 1,469,320 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $149,328,000 after purchasing an additional 614,455 shares during the last quarter. 93.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Electronic Arts Inc develops, markets, publishes, and distributes games, content, and services for game consoles, PCs, mobile phones, and tablets worldwide. The company develops and publishes games and services across various genres, such as sports, first-person shooter, action, role-playing, and simulation primarily under the Battlefield, Mass Effect, Need for Speed, The Sims, and Plants v.

