Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW) Given New $226.00 Price Target at Credit Suisse Group

Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW) had its price target increased by Credit Suisse Group from $221.00 to $226.00 in a research report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the medical research company’s stock.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of CGI from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 19th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Neon Therapeutics from $19.00 to $13.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 16th. Stifel Nicolaus cut shares of Owens Corning from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $52.45 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Raymond James reaffirmed an outperform rating and set a C$44.00 price target on shares of Teck Resources in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $175.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $203.21.

Shares of Edwards Lifesciences stock opened at $212.85 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 3.38, a quick ratio of 2.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. Edwards Lifesciences has a twelve month low of $134.53 and a twelve month high of $219.71. The company has a market capitalization of $44.38 billion, a PE ratio of 45.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 0.85. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $190.15.

Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 23rd. The medical research company reported $1.38 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.33 by $0.05. Edwards Lifesciences had a net margin of 18.29% and a return on equity of 31.25%. The company had revenue of $1.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.04 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.24 earnings per share. Edwards Lifesciences’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Edwards Lifesciences will post 5.34 EPS for the current year.

In other news, VP Donald E. Bobo, Jr. sold 300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $178.54, for a total transaction of $53,562.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 19,415 shares in the company, valued at $3,466,354.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Michael A. Mussallem sold 32,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $174.73, for a total transaction of $5,731,144.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 75,926 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,266,549.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 180,491 shares of company stock worth $33,096,783 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.63% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Pinnacle Bank acquired a new position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences during the fourth quarter valued at about $65,000. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC raised its holdings in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 1,573 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $242,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV acquired a new position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences during the first quarter valued at about $843,000. Wendell David Associates Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 1.7% during the second quarter. Wendell David Associates Inc. now owns 12,100 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $2,235,000 after purchasing an additional 207 shares during the period. Finally, Wetherby Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 11.5% in the 1st quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,273 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $626,000 after acquiring an additional 337 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.95% of the company’s stock.

Edwards Lifesciences Corporation provides products and technologies for structural heart disease and critical care monitoring in the United States and internationally. It offers transcatheter heart valve therapy products comprising transcatheter aortic valve replacement, and transcatheter mitral and tricuspid therapies for the nonsurgical replacement of heart valves.

