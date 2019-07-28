Edwards Lifesciences Corp (NYSE:EW) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Edwards Lifesciences Corp (NYSE:EW) saw a significant drop in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,349,000 shares, a drop of 14.4% from the June 15th total of 2,745,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,320,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.8 days. Approximately 1.1% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on shares of Texas Instruments from $137.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 price objective (down from $95.00) on shares of Hexcel in a report on Wednesday. BTIG Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $320.00 price objective on shares of ServiceNow in a report on Thursday. Raymond James reaffirmed an “average” rating and set a $135.00 price objective on shares of China Metro Rural in a report on Wednesday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets set a $81.00 price objective on shares of Kilroy Realty and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $203.21.

EW stock traded up $0.38 during trading on Friday, reaching $212.85. 1,380,656 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,395,143. The company has a quick ratio of 2.69, a current ratio of 3.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $190.15. Edwards Lifesciences has a 1 year low of $134.53 and a 1 year high of $219.71. The stock has a market cap of $44.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 0.85.

Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The medical research company reported $1.38 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.33 by $0.05. Edwards Lifesciences had a net margin of 18.29% and a return on equity of 31.25%. The company had revenue of $1.09 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.04 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.24 earnings per share. Edwards Lifesciences’s quarterly revenue was up 15.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Edwards Lifesciences will post 5.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, VP Donald E. Bobo, Jr. sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $169.60, for a total transaction of $508,800.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 20,674 shares in the company, valued at $3,506,310.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Robert W.A. Sellers sold 17,417 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $211.57, for a total transaction of $3,684,914.69. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 23,655 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,004,688.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 180,491 shares of company stock worth $33,096,783. 1.63% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Ledyard National Bank grew its holdings in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 0.5% in the second quarter. Ledyard National Bank now owns 9,178 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,696,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Capital Insight Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 0.5% in the first quarter. Capital Insight Partners LLC now owns 11,010 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $2,107,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC grew its holdings in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 1,573 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $242,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares in the last quarter. BB&T Corp lifted its stake in Edwards Lifesciences by 2.2% in the first quarter. BB&T Corp now owns 2,903 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $556,000 after acquiring an additional 63 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CWM Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Edwards Lifesciences by 2.1% in the second quarter. CWM Advisors LLC now owns 3,227 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $596,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.95% of the company’s stock.

Edwards Lifesciences Corporation provides products and technologies for structural heart disease and critical care monitoring in the United States and internationally. It offers transcatheter heart valve therapy products comprising transcatheter aortic valve replacement, and transcatheter mitral and tricuspid therapies for the nonsurgical replacement of heart valves.

