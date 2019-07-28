Edison International (NYSE:EIX) Issues FY 2019 Earnings Guidance

Edison International (NYSE:EIX) updated its FY 2019 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided EPS guidance of $4.61-4.81 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $4.68. Edison International also updated its FY19 guidance to $4.61-4.81 EPS.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of Caterpillar from $125.00 to $115.00 and set a sell rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 4th. Wells Fargo & Co upped their price objective on shares of American Woodmark from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 29th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of GCP Applied Technologies from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, May 31st. Barclays reaffirmed a hold rating on shares of Kimberly Clark in a research note on Sunday. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a $70.00 price objective on shares of Edison International and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Monday, July 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Edison International has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $70.18.

NYSE EIX traded up $0.92 on Friday, hitting $70.95. 4,546,088 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,268,109. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.10, a PEG ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 0.14. Edison International has a 12 month low of $45.50 and a 12 month high of $72.59. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $66.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 0.74.

Edison International (NYSE:EIX) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The utilities provider reported $1.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.43. The business had revenue of $2.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.15 billion. Edison International had a negative net margin of 1.21% and a positive return on equity of 12.08%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.85 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Edison International will post 4.67 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 31st. Investors of record on Monday, July 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.6125 per share. This represents a $2.45 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 5th. Edison International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 59.04%.

Edison International, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity in the United States. It generates electricity through hydroelectric, diesel/liquid petroleum gas, natural gas, nuclear, and photovoltaic sources. The company supplies electricity primarily to residential, commercial, industrial, agricultural, and other customers, as well as public authorities through transmission and distribution networks.

