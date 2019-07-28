Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL) Shares Sold by Stokes Capital Advisors LLC

Stokes Capital Advisors LLC lessened its position in Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL) by 2.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 17,772 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 450 shares during the period. Ecolab comprises 2.0% of Stokes Capital Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest holding. Stokes Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Ecolab were worth $3,509,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of ECL. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Ecolab in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $261,004,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Ecolab by 2.6% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,078,831 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,015,097,000 after buying an additional 437,110 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of Ecolab by 186.7% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 620,059 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $109,465,000 after buying an additional 403,800 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC raised its position in shares of Ecolab by 59.3% in the first quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 1,083,150 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $191,220,000 after buying an additional 403,326 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System raised its position in shares of Ecolab by 22.8% in the first quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 1,626,210 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $287,091,000 after buying an additional 301,789 shares during the last quarter. 75.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, SVP Bruno Lavandier sold 2,969 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $183.27, for a total value of $544,128.63. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 7,732 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,417,043.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Jill S. Wyant sold 29,300 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.14, for a total transaction of $5,248,802.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 34,718 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,219,382.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 76,519 shares of company stock valued at $14,253,673 in the last three months. Company insiders own 1.52% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $105.00 price objective (up previously from $100.00) on shares of Zendesk in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Hersha Hospitality Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Edward Jones lowered shares of Ecolab from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 5th. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price objective on shares of TELUS from C$51.00 to C$52.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, Argus upped their price target on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $285.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Ecolab has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $180.93.

Shares of ECL stock opened at $199.62 on Friday. Ecolab Inc. has a one year low of $135.77 and a one year high of $200.93. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $196.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $57.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 0.84.

Ecolab (NYSE:ECL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The basic materials company reported $1.03 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.01. Ecolab had a net margin of 10.06% and a return on equity of 19.50%. The firm had revenue of $3.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.57 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.91 earnings per share. Ecolab’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Ecolab Inc. will post 5.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 18th were given a dividend of $0.46 per share. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 17th. Ecolab’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 35.05%.

About Ecolab

Ecolab Inc provides water, hygiene, and energy technologies and services worldwide. The company operates through Global Industrial, Global Institutional, Global Energy, and Other segments. The Global Industrial segment offers water treatment and process applications, and cleaning and sanitizing solutions primarily to industrial customers within the manufacturing, food and beverage processing, transportation, chemical, primary metals and mining, power generation, pulp and paper, pharmaceutical, and commercial laundry.

