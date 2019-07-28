Echostar (NASDAQ:SATS) Downgraded to Hold at BidaskClub

BidaskClub downgraded shares of Echostar (NASDAQ:SATS) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Saturday morning, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on SATS. Daiwa Capital Markets downgraded Baidu from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, May 17th. Raymond James set a C$0.50 price target on Obsidian Energy and gave the stock a market perform rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded GENEL ENERGY PL/ADR from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Thursday, July 4th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Echostar currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $57.00.

Get Echostar alerts:

Shares of Echostar stock traded up $0.61 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $46.08. 185,105 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 381,691. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $44.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 2.68 and a current ratio of 2.73. The stock has a market cap of $4.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 121.26 and a beta of 0.76. Echostar has a twelve month low of $33.58 and a twelve month high of $49.93.

Echostar (NASDAQ:SATS) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $531.08 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $529.55 million. Echostar had a positive return on equity of 0.87% and a negative net margin of 0.20%. The company’s revenue was up 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.22) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Echostar will post 0.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Echostar news, CEO Michael T. Dugan sold 50,000 shares of Echostar stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.89, for a total value of $2,144,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 75,146 shares in the company, valued at $3,223,011.94. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 51.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its stake in Echostar by 600.0% in the fourth quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 700 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its stake in Echostar by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 38,178 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,402,000 after acquiring an additional 942 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its stake in Echostar by 27.2% in the fourth quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 6,333 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $224,000 after acquiring an additional 1,353 shares during the period. Ashburton Jersey Ltd acquired a new position in Echostar in the second quarter valued at approximately $107,000. Finally, Convergence Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in Echostar in the second quarter valued at approximately $116,000. Institutional investors own 47.47% of the company’s stock.

About Echostar

EchoStar Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides broadband satellite technologies and broadband Internet services for home and small office customers, satellite operations, and satellite services worldwide. It operates in two segments, Hughes and EchoStar Satellite Services. The Hughes segments offers broadband satellite technologies and Internet services for home and small office customers; and broadband network technologies, managed services, equipment, hardware, satellite services, and communication solutions for aeronautical, enterprise, and government customers, as well as consumers.

Featured Story: Does a trade war provide a risk to the global economy?

Receive News & Ratings for Echostar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Echostar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.