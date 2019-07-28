Eaton Co. PLC (NYSE:ETN) Shares Acquired by Hanson & Doremus Investment Management

Hanson & Doremus Investment Management increased its holdings in Eaton Co. PLC (NYSE:ETN) by 35.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,843 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 487 shares during the quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management’s holdings in Eaton were worth $153,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in ETN. Foster & Motley Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Eaton by 5.8% during the second quarter. Foster & Motley Inc. now owns 29,080 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,422,000 after purchasing an additional 1,602 shares during the last quarter. Callahan Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Eaton by 6.0% during the second quarter. Callahan Advisors LLC now owns 47,395 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,947,000 after purchasing an additional 2,678 shares during the last quarter. Intl Fcstone Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Eaton by 15.8% during the second quarter. Intl Fcstone Inc. now owns 3,386 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $282,000 after purchasing an additional 462 shares during the last quarter. Moseley Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Eaton by 2.2% during the second quarter. Moseley Investment Management Inc. now owns 23,411 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,950,000 after purchasing an additional 503 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its holdings in shares of Eaton by 13,195.9% during the second quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 22,869 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,905,000 after purchasing an additional 22,697 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.78% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Olivier Leonetti acquired 630 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 17th. The stock was bought at an average price of $79.08 per share, for a total transaction of $49,820.40. Following the transaction, the director now owns 127 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,043.16. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Joao V. Faria sold 4,301 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total value of $344,080.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 58,688 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,695,040. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on ETN shares. Barclays reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $23.00 price objective on shares of Cypress Semiconductor in a research report on Thursday, June 6th. Bank of America set a $152.00 price objective on Caterpillar and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 4th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $87.08.

ETN traded down $0.41 during trading on Friday, reaching $81.57. The stock had a trading volume of 1,783,683 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,117,346. The stock has a market cap of $34.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. Eaton Co. PLC has a 1-year low of $64.46 and a 1-year high of $89.46. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $80.82.

Eaton (NYSE:ETN) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The industrial products company reported $1.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.25 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $5.31 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.38 billion. Eaton had a return on equity of 14.56% and a net margin of 10.06%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.10 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Eaton Co. PLC will post 5.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 2nd will be given a $0.71 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 1st. This represents a $2.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.48%. Eaton’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 52.69%.

About Eaton

Eaton Corporation plc operates as a power management company worldwide. Its Electrical Products segment offers electrical and industrial components, residential products, single phase power quality products, emergency lighting and fire detection products, wiring devices, structural support systems, and circuit protection and lighting products.

