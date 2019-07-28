Eaton Co. PLC (NYSE:ETN) Expected to Post Earnings of $1.52 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect Eaton Co. PLC (NYSE:ETN) to announce $1.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Six analysts have issued estimates for Eaton’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.48 to $1.54. Eaton reported earnings of $1.39 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 9.4%. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Tuesday, July 30th.

On average, analysts expect that Eaton will report full year earnings of $5.88 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.80 to $5.95. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $6.25 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.00 to $6.65. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Eaton.

Eaton (NYSE:ETN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The industrial products company reported $1.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $5.31 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.38 billion. Eaton had a net margin of 10.06% and a return on equity of 14.56%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.10 earnings per share.

ETN has been the subject of several analyst reports. Barclays reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $23.00 price objective on shares of Cypress Semiconductor in a research note on Thursday, June 6th. Bank of America set a $152.00 price objective on shares of Caterpillar and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 4th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $87.08.

In other news, insider Joao V. Faria sold 4,301 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total transaction of $344,080.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 58,688 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,695,040. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Dorothy C. Thompson bought 1,655 shares of Eaton stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 13th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $78.54 per share, for a total transaction of $129,983.70. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Financial Gravity Wealth Inc. purchased a new position in Eaton during the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI purchased a new position in Eaton during the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Destination Wealth Management increased its holdings in Eaton by 103.2% during the first quarter. Destination Wealth Management now owns 319 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 162 shares during the period. Hexavest Inc. purchased a new position in Eaton during the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, Alera Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Eaton by 82.9% during the first quarter. Alera Investment Advisors LLC now owns 384 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 174 shares during the period. 76.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE ETN traded down $0.41 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $81.57. The stock had a trading volume of 1,783,683 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,117,346. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 0.92. The stock has a market cap of $34.51 billion, a PE ratio of 15.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.47. Eaton has a one year low of $64.46 and a one year high of $89.46. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $80.82.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.71 per share. This represents a $2.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 1st. Eaton’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 52.69%.

Eaton Corporation plc operates as a power management company worldwide. Its Electrical Products segment offers electrical and industrial components, residential products, single phase power quality products, emergency lighting and fire detection products, wiring devices, structural support systems, and circuit protection and lighting products.

