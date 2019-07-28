E-Dinar Coin Price Tops $0.0082 on Major Exchanges (EDR)

E-Dinar Coin (CURRENCY:EDR) traded 0.5% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on July 28th. In the last week, E-Dinar Coin has traded 17.6% lower against the US dollar. E-Dinar Coin has a market capitalization of $7.29 million and approximately $729,352.00 worth of E-Dinar Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One E-Dinar Coin coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0082 or 0.00000200 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Exrates, LocalTrade, Livecoin and YoBit.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tao (XTO) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00005602 BTC.

AC3 (AC3) traded 15.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0021 or 0.00000022 BTC.

GanjaCoin (MRJA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0410 or 0.00000441 BTC.

CannabisCoin (CANN) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0093 or 0.00000098 BTC.

Mao Zedong (MAO) traded 6.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0651 or 0.00000682 BTC.

IslaCoin (ISL) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00002159 BTC.

Capricoin (CPC) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00001202 BTC.

Monkey Project (MONK) traded 100.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0325 or 0.00000341 BTC.

Piggycoin (PIGGY) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Bitz (BITZ) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0911 or 0.00001396 BTC.

EDR is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses theX11 hashing algorithm. E-Dinar Coin’s total supply is 1,011,211,988 coins and its circulating supply is 886,211,988 coins. E-Dinar Coin’s official Twitter account is @EDinarWorldwide and its Facebook page is accessible here . E-Dinar Coin’s official website is edinarcoin.com

E-Dinar Coin can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Exrates, YoBit, Livecoin and LocalTrade. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as E-Dinar Coin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire E-Dinar Coin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase E-Dinar Coin using one of the exchanges listed above.

