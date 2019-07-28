Duluth Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:DLTH) Receives $21.23 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Shares of Duluth Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:DLTH) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the eight research firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $21.23.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on DLTH shares. ValuEngine lowered shares of USD Partners from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, June 14th. DA Davidson dropped their price objective on shares of Broadcom to $300.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 14th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Golub Capital BDC from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 16th. William Blair lowered shares of Duluth from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $18.90 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Friday, April 5th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Viacom from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th.

Get Duluth alerts:

NASDAQ DLTH traded up $0.09 on Friday, hitting $12.46. 333,614 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 475,927. The stock has a market capitalization of $363.19 million, a P/E ratio of 17.31, a PEG ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 0.19. Duluth has a 12 month low of $12.13 and a 12 month high of $35.67. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $13.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a current ratio of 2.01.

Duluth (NASDAQ:DLTH) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, June 13th. The company reported ($0.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.22) by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $114.24 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $114.08 million. Duluth had a return on equity of 10.97% and a net margin of 2.82%. The firm’s revenue was up 14.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.02) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Duluth will post 0.72 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Duluth news, COO Allen L. Dittrich sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.94, for a total value of $89,640.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 173,712 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,595,257.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 40.72% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Legal & General Group Plc raised its holdings in shares of Duluth by 37.9% in the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 1,801 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 495 shares during the last quarter. Redmond Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Duluth by 3.1% in the first quarter. Redmond Asset Management LLC now owns 23,760 shares of the company’s stock valued at $566,000 after purchasing an additional 706 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its holdings in shares of Duluth by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 323,181 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,154,000 after purchasing an additional 1,048 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Duluth by 219.9% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 1,817 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 1,249 shares during the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in shares of Duluth by 7.1% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 24,794 shares of the company’s stock valued at $591,000 after purchasing an additional 1,637 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 42.05% of the company’s stock.

Duluth Company Profile

Duluth Holdings Inc sells casual wear, workwear, and accessories for men and women under the Duluth Trading brand in the United States. It provides shirts, pants, underwear, tanks, outerwear, footwear, accessories, and hard goods. The company offers its products under various trademarks, trade names, and service marks, including Alaskan Hardgear, Armachillo, Ballroom, Bucket Master, Cab Commander, Crouch Gusset, Dry on the Fly, Duluth Trading Co, Duluthflex, Fire Hose, Longtail T, No-Yank, No Polo Shirt, Wild Boar Mocs, and Buck Naked.

Featured Article: How Do You Make Money With Penny Stocks?

Receive News & Ratings for Duluth Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Duluth and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.