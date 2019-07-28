Dover Motorsports, Inc. (NYSE:DVD) Short Interest Down 40.5% in July

Dover Motorsports, Inc. (NYSE:DVD) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 9,400 shares, a decrease of 40.5% from the June 15th total of 15,800 shares. Currently, 0.1% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 13,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.7 days.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Dover Motorsports stock. Eidelman Virant Capital increased its position in shares of Dover Motorsports, Inc. (NYSE:DVD) by 3.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 848,876 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 24,876 shares during the period. Dover Motorsports accounts for 1.2% of Eidelman Virant Capital’s holdings, making the stock its 27th biggest position. Eidelman Virant Capital owned about 2.32% of Dover Motorsports worth $1,714,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 23.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

DVD traded up $0.07 on Friday, reaching $2.00. 11,913 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 13,641. Dover Motorsports has a twelve month low of $1.85 and a twelve month high of $2.25. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.00. The company has a market capitalization of $73.30 million, a P/E ratio of 16.67 and a beta of 0.18.

Dover Motorsports (NYSE:DVD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Dover Motorsports had a net margin of 9.54% and a return on equity of 7.05%. The company had revenue of $24.84 million during the quarter.

About Dover Motorsports

Dover Motorsports, Inc markets and promotes motorsports entertainment in the United States. It owns and operates Dover International Speedway in Dover, Delaware; and Nashville Superspeedway near Nashville, Tennessee. The company was formerly known as Dover Downs Entertainment, Inc Dover Motorsports, Inc was founded in 1969 and is based in Dover, Delaware.

