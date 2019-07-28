Dominion Energy Inc (NYSE:D) Shares Sold by Tompkins Financial Corp

Tompkins Financial Corp reduced its stake in shares of Dominion Energy Inc (NYSE:D) by 13.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,902 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 630 shares during the period. Tompkins Financial Corp’s holdings in Dominion Energy were worth $302,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Interactive Financial Advisors acquired a new position in Dominion Energy in the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Massey Quick Simon & CO. LLC acquired a new position in Dominion Energy in the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC lifted its holdings in Dominion Energy by 133.3% in the first quarter. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC now owns 350 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC acquired a new position in Dominion Energy in the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Lenox Wealth Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Dominion Energy by 294.1% in the first quarter. Lenox Wealth Management Inc. now owns 402 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.81% of the company’s stock.

Shares of D stock traded up $0.29 on Friday, reaching $75.15. 3,076,516 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,075,270. The company has a quick ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $77.01. The stock has a market cap of $60.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.76 and a beta of 0.27. Dominion Energy Inc has a twelve month low of $67.41 and a twelve month high of $79.47.

Dominion Energy (NYSE:D) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 3rd. The utilities provider reported $1.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.12 by ($0.02). Dominion Energy had a net margin of 9.19% and a return on equity of 12.35%. The company had revenue of $3.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.84 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.14 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 11.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Dominion Energy Inc will post 4.15 earnings per share for the current year.

D has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered GENEL ENERGY PL/ADR from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 4th. TheStreet lowered Viewray from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. KeyCorp initiated coverage on Southern in a research report on Tuesday, June 4th. They issued a “sector weight” rating on the stock. ValuEngine lowered Welbilt from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 12th. Finally, Bank of America set a $10.00 target price on HEXO and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Dominion Energy presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $78.91.

Dominion Energy Company Profile

Dominion Energy, Inc produces and transports energy. The company's Power Delivery segment engages in the regulated electric transmission and distribution operations that serve residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental customers in Virginia and North Carolina. Its Power Generation segment is involved in the electricity generation activities.

