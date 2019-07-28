Dogecoin (DOGE) Trading 7.4% Lower Over Last 7 Days

Dogecoin (CURRENCY:DOGE) traded up 0.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on July 28th. One Dogecoin coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0028 or 0.00000030 BTC on exchanges including Tripe Dice Exchange, LiteBit.eu, Coindeal and CoinFalcon. During the last week, Dogecoin has traded 7.4% lower against the U.S. dollar. Dogecoin has a total market capitalization of $342.13 million and $17.28 million worth of Dogecoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Litecoin (LTC) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $89.20 or 0.00937353 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.27 or 0.00013371 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00001184 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0058 or 0.00000061 BTC.

NEXT (NET) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.51 or 0.00015827 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0540 or 0.00000567 BTC.

TTC Protocol (TTC) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0992 or 0.00001073 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0348 or 0.00000366 BTC.

Einsteinium (EMC2) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0667 or 0.00000701 BTC.

Mooncoin (MOON) traded 255.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

About Dogecoin

Dogecoin is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was December 6th, 2013. Dogecoin’s total supply is 120,538,124,948 coins. The Reddit community for Dogecoin is /r/dogecoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Dogecoin’s official Twitter account is @dogecoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . Dogecoin’s official website is dogecoin.com

Buying and Selling Dogecoin

Dogecoin can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: SouthXchange, QBTC, Upbit, HitBTC, OpenLedger DEX, Graviex, Exmo, Bitbns, Exrates, BCEX, Tripe Dice Exchange, CoinFalcon, Bittrex, Coindeal, Indodax, Mercatox, BtcTrade.im, Coinsquare, Sistemkoin, C-CEX, Trade Satoshi, Cryptopia, Coinbe, Cryptomate, Gate.io, CoinEx, CoinExchange, BX Thailand, CoinEgg, Bitsane, Crex24, Bits Blockchain, BiteBTC, Ovis, BitFlip, C-Patex, FreiExchange, Bleutrade, Livecoin, Kraken, Bittylicious, Fatbtc, YoBit, Instant Bitex, Tux Exchange, ZB.COM, Koineks, Stocks.Exchange, Poloniex, BTC Trade UA, Tidex, Bit-Z, Novaexchange, Cryptohub, LiteBit.eu and cfinex. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dogecoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Dogecoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Dogecoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

