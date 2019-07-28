Dixie Group Inc (NASDAQ:DXYN) Short Interest Down 22.9% in July

Dixie Group Inc (NASDAQ:DXYN) saw a significant drop in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 124,900 shares, a drop of 22.9% from the June 15th total of 162,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 57,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.2 days. Approximately 0.9% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Shares of NASDAQ:DXYN traded down $0.04 during trading on Friday, reaching $0.56. The stock had a trading volume of 39,724 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,625. Dixie Group has a 52 week low of $0.34 and a 52 week high of $2.30. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 2.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.55. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $0.60.

Dixie Group (NASDAQ:DXYN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 3rd. The textile maker reported ($0.29) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.15) by ($0.14). Dixie Group had a negative net margin of 6.37% and a negative return on equity of 13.48%. The firm had revenue of $88.61 million during the quarter.

The Dixie Group, Inc manufactures, markets, and sells floorcovering products for residential and commercial applications primarily in the United States. It offers residential carpets and custom rugs, specialty carpets and rugs, residential tufted broadloom and rugs, and broadloom and modular carpet tiles.

