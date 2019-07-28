Diodes Incorporated (NASDAQ:DIOD) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Diodes Incorporated (NASDAQ:DIOD) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,295,000 shares, a growth of 9.3% from the June 15th total of 3,929,200 shares. Approximately 10.3% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 388,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 11.1 days.

Shares of NASDAQ DIOD traded up $0.84 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $42.97. 502,441 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 439,958. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.05 and a beta of 1.24. Diodes has a 52-week low of $27.38 and a 52-week high of $44.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 3.05 and a quick ratio of 2.20. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $35.82.

Diodes (NASDAQ:DIOD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The semiconductor company reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $302.29 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $301.60 million. Diodes had a net margin of 9.44% and a return on equity of 13.69%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.48 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Diodes will post 2.8 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on DIOD shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of DLH from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 9th. Longbow Research cut shares of Texas Instruments from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $116.20 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, April 17th. BidaskClub cut shares of YY from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Zimmer Biomet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $43.00.

In other Diodes news, VP Francis Tang sold 6,000 shares of Diodes stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.73, for a total transaction of $190,380.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 86,217 shares in the company, valued at $2,735,665.41. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Richard Dallas White sold 13,000 shares of Diodes stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.73, for a total transaction of $412,490.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 79,806 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,532,244.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 5.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in Diodes by 4.7% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 522,053 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $16,841,000 after purchasing an additional 23,267 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in Diodes by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,190,553 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $135,187,000 after purchasing an additional 134,372 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Diodes by 8.6% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 457,937 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $14,773,000 after purchasing an additional 36,202 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in Diodes by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 331,871 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $10,706,000 after purchasing an additional 1,928 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in Diodes by 40.8% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 325,431 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $10,497,000 after purchasing an additional 94,297 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.93% of the company’s stock.

Diodes Company Profile

Diodes Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and supplies application-specific standard products in the discrete, logic, and analog and mixed-signal semiconductor markets in Asia, North America, and Europe. It primarily focuses on low pin count semiconductor devices with one or more active or passive components.

