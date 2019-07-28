DigixDAO (DGD) Price Hits $19.16 on Exchanges

DigixDAO (CURRENCY:DGD) traded up 3.4% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on July 28th. DigixDAO has a market capitalization of $38.33 million and approximately $407,709.00 worth of DigixDAO was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, DigixDAO has traded down 0.3% against the dollar. One DigixDAO token can now be purchased for approximately $19.16 or 0.00200807 BTC on major exchanges including Huobi, Bancor Network, Binance and Gate.io.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00003255 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $27.74 or 0.00290566 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010490 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $147.24 or 0.01542266 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0840 or 0.00000880 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0227 or 0.00000237 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.46 or 0.00120041 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.25 or 0.00023519 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00010608 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

About DigixDAO

DigixDAO (CRYPTO:DGD) uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was April 28th, 2016. DigixDAO’s total supply is 2,000,000 tokens. The Reddit community for DigixDAO is /r/digix and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . DigixDAO’s official Twitter account is @DigixGlobal . The official website for DigixDAO is digix.global . The official message board for DigixDAO is medium.com/@digix

According to CryptoCompare, “The DAO token is built on ethereum. The ICO – or initial coin offering – raised $5.5million to acquire the 85% of the DGD tokens. “

DigixDAO Token Trading

DigixDAO can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: AirSwap, Binance, Huobi, Bancor Network, IDEX, Cobinhood, Livecoin, Radar Relay, Gate.io, BigONE, Bitbns, HitBTC, Liqui and OKEx. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DigixDAO directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade DigixDAO should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy DigixDAO using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

