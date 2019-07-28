Digix Gold Token Reaches Market Capitalization of $4.76 Million (DGX)

Digix Gold Token (CURRENCY:DGX) traded 0.7% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on July 28th. Digix Gold Token has a total market cap of $4.76 million and approximately $26,588.00 worth of Digix Gold Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Digix Gold Token has traded 1.2% higher against the US dollar. One Digix Gold Token token can now be purchased for about $46.10 or 0.00483543 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Kyber Network, Kryptono and Ethfinex.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00003258 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $27.69 or 0.00290418 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010502 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $146.95 or 0.01541415 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0840 or 0.00000881 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0226 or 0.00000237 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $11.45 or 0.00120086 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.23 or 0.00023443 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0573 or 0.00000601 BTC.

Digix Gold Token was first traded on March 29th, 2018. Digix Gold Token’s total supply is 111,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 103,361 tokens. The Reddit community for Digix Gold Token is /r/digix and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Digix Gold Token’s official Twitter account is @digixglobal . The official website for Digix Gold Token is digix.global

Digix Gold Token can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Ethfinex, Kryptono and Kyber Network. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Digix Gold Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Digix Gold Token should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Digix Gold Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

