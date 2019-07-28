Diebold Nixdorf (NYSE:DBD) Issues Earnings Results

Diebold Nixdorf (NYSE:DBD) released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The technology company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.15) by $0.21, Briefing.com reports. Diebold Nixdorf had a negative return on equity of 53.21% and a negative net margin of 11.32%. The company had revenue of $1.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.06 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.21) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Diebold Nixdorf updated its FY 2019 guidance to EPS.

NYSE:DBD traded up $0.72 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $13.89. 3,961,401 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,059,408. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.44. Diebold Nixdorf has a twelve month low of $2.41 and a twelve month high of $14.54. The stock has a market cap of $1.06 billion, a P/E ratio of -13.49 and a beta of 2.69.

One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Diebold Nixdorf has an average rating of "Buy" and an average price target of $7.25.

In related news, Director Gary G. Greenfield acquired 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 13th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $9.13 per share, with a total value of $45,650.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, SVP Olaf Robert Heyden acquired 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 2nd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $9.15 per share, for a total transaction of $183,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders have acquired 65,000 shares of company stock worth $592,300 over the last 90 days. 0.92% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Arizona State Retirement System increased its position in shares of Diebold Nixdorf by 0.7% during the first quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 118,109 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,307,000 after acquiring an additional 879 shares during the period. Mason Street Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Diebold Nixdorf by 4.0% during the first quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC now owns 24,589 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $272,000 after acquiring an additional 949 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. increased its position in shares of Diebold Nixdorf by 7.2% during the first quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 14,906 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $165,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Piedmont Investment Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Diebold Nixdorf by 5.9% during the first quarter. Piedmont Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 19,184 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $212,000 after acquiring an additional 1,067 shares during the period. Finally, Macnealy Hoover Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Diebold Nixdorf by 1.4% during the first quarter. Macnealy Hoover Investment Management Inc. now owns 85,450 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $946,000 after acquiring an additional 1,200 shares during the period. 88.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Diebold Nixdorf

Diebold Nixdorf, Incorporated provides connected commerce solutions to financial institutions and retailers in North America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Latin America. The company operates through two segments, Banking and Retail. The Banking segment offers cash recyclers and dispensers, intelligent deposit terminals, teller automation tools, and kiosk technologies, as well as physical security solutions; and front-end applications for consumer connection points and back-end platforms that manage channel transactions, operations and integration and facilitate omnichannel transactions, endpoint monitoring, remote asset management, customer marketing, merchandise management, and analytics.

